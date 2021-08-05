|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Pan African payments company Cellulant acquires PSP License in Ghana

Thursday 5 August 2021 08:55 CET | News

Central Bank of Ghana has granted payments company Cellulant a PSP licence that allows Cellulant to aggregate merchant services and process financial services.

The licence also provides Cellulant with the possibility of acquiring merchants; deploying POS systems, and aggregating payments for banks, institutions, and the general public. The licence is a requirement under the Payment Services Act 2019 which mandates that all Financial Technology or digital payments companies be licensed by the Bank of Ghana before they can operate in the country.

Making use of the licence, the company has also rolled out Tingg, a digital payments platform enabling businesses and their consumers to accept and make payments seamlessly. Businesses have already begun using Tingg to collect digitally from their customers across Ghana.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: PSP, digital payments, online payments, merchant, POS
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Ghana
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like