OwlPay taps Nium for global B2B cross-border payments

OwlPay provides a one-stop financial services integration service for global B2B transactions. The new service covers automatic reconciliation, online currency swaps, and cross-border payment services, to streamline traditional payment processes and augment operational efficiency for enterprises.
Using developer-friendly APIs, OwlPay connects to business' internal management systems and provides a one-stop service for the administration of orders and providers, financial reconciliation, online audit, and payment process automation. In addition, Nium's exchange rate, settlement network, and support of more than 100 currencies with online currency exchange adds an advantage for businesses to complete real-time international remittance on the web interface.
OwlTing’s officials stated that the average cross-border remittance fee falls between USD 25 to USD 30 per transaction, while OwlPay charges lower than USD 10 with same-day settlement. Payees can receive full payments even for a small amount, which makes OwlPay tailored to the needs of global enterprises. In addition, OwlPay supports six currencies for deposit, and the funds can be directly exchanged to local currency for payouts.
By depositing funds to designated accounts in Singapore or Hong Kong in advance, enterprises can leverage OwlPay's worldwide network and payout to global vendors in a few clicks. Singapore- and Hong Kong-based enterprises can benefit from further cost reduction through domestic deposits and experience its services instantly.
OwlTing will first target Southeast Asia. As pointed out in the Southeast Asia Digital Economy Trend Report released by Google, Temasek Holdings, and Bain & Company, the Internet penetration rate in Southeast Asia in 2021 was up to 75%. The Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) of the internet economy was up to USD 174 billion, and it is expected to reach USD 363 billion in 2025.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions