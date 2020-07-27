Sections
News

Over 800,000 SumUp merchants accept UnionPay

Monday 27 July 2020 15:08 CET | News

The number of mobile point of sale (mPOS) SumUp merchants, which accept UnionPay cards, has increased in the last 12 months reaching a total of 800,000 across Europe. 

UnionPay cardholders can now pay for goods and services via EMV and contactless payment methods at merchants based in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, and Sweden.    

SumUp is currently the only mPOS company worldwide that has developed a complete end-to-end payment system in-house. In combination with smartphones, it allows small businesses to accept card payments anytime, anywhere. The partnership between UnionPay International and SumUp enables local SMEs to be well-prepared to welcome tourists from China and other parts of the world when global tourism recovers. 


