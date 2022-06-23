Optty expands its Buy Now, Pay Later network

BNPL Rely, acquired by Pace in March 2022, was part of Optty's ecosystem of BNPL and next gen payment partners. With Pace's integration into Optty, previous Rely customers that were transitioned to Pace, seamlessly maintain their benefits of being part of the Optty network.
Optty is an independent platform that integrates multiple BNPLs in a single place, enabling merchants to increase sales and conversions, while offering customers more choice and complete flexibility with their shopping experience. It provides retailers with a direct channel to multiple BNPL providers, offering faster connections and improved managed user experience and performance. Optty is available in more than 59 countries and 36 currencies, including Pace's service area in Asia.
The integrator company brings together BNPL providers in one ecosystem. Retailers can connect using their preferred ecommerce platform, integrate once, and switch on the BNPL and next gen payment providers of their choice in minutes. The platform currently has 200 global integrations with 45 BNPL solutions including Afterpay, Affirm, Grab, Klarna, Scalapay, Pace, and Zip. Available through Optty's integration platform, Pace can quickly reach more shoppers.
Pace is available in Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Retailers that join Optty can sign up for Pace through the Optty Retail Control Centre. Available through Optty's integration platform, Pace can reach more shoppers.
