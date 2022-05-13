Optty enables retailers to integrate multiple BNPL providers

Available in more than 59 countries and 36 currencies, Optty brings together BNPL providers in one integration. The platform currently has 185 global integrations with 41 BNPL providers including Afterpay, Affirm, Grab, Klarna, Scalapay, and Zip. By 2023, the company plans to have more than 100 BNPL brands, digital wallets, and other alternative payment methods integrated into the platform.
To add a new BNPL technology, retailers had to dedicate, on average, one week of internal development work, according to the press release. With Optty, retailers can integrate a new BNPL in a few minutes. Once integrated, the platform provides retailers with data and insights that drive decisions and the ability to promote responsible lending.
The company is an independent, vendor-agnostic software integration platform that connects retailers and the BNPL providers in one place and keeps them accountable with its centralised sales reporting. Within the platform, the Retail Control Centre allows retailers to apply to more than 40 BNPL providers by country. Once a new application is approved by the BNPL, it takes one click to go live with that provider.
Optty helps retailers and payment gateways bring BNPL offerings online and manage the BNPL user experience and performance. The deployment, coupled with its transparency of all BNPL terms and conditions, arms retailers with the insight to make business decisions while increasing sales, conversions, and augmenting the experience for shoppers. The solution enables direct retailer messaging to consumers, supporting responsible lending practices. BNPL providers also benefit from Optty, as the retail integration process allows them to reach more consumers faster.
