Onyx CenterSource launches platform integration for Booking.com

According to the company press release, the integration is customised for Sabre-connected travel agencies, enabling them to directly connect into Booking.com and streamline revenue share payment processing for completed bookings sent through the platform.
Along with streamlining the payment process, the integration provides additional benefits for affiliate agencies of Booking.com. Sabre-connected travel agencies can receive payments in their local currencies and gain access to payment and partner performance metrics. They also have access to a dedicated client support team to resolve inquiries.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions