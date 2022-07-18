Subscribe
News

Onyx CenterSource launches platform integration for Booking.com

Monday 18 July 2022 14:52 CET | News

US-based B2B payments and business intelligence to the hospitality industry Onyx CenterSource has launched a payment platform integration for Booking.com's affiliate travel agencies.

According to the company press release, the integration is customised for Sabre-connected travel agencies, enabling them to directly connect into Booking.com and streamline revenue share payment processing for completed bookings sent through the platform.

Along with streamlining the payment process, the integration provides additional benefits for affiliate agencies of Booking.com. Sabre-connected travel agencies can receive payments in their local currencies and gain access to payment and partner performance metrics. They also have access to a dedicated client support team to resolve inquiries.

Onyx CenterSource is a provider of B2B payments and business intelligence solutions to the hospitality industry. The company facilitates in excess of USD 2.1 billion in payments annually, partnering with more than 150,000 hotel properties and 200,000 travel booking providers in 160 countries. In addition to its headquarters in Dallas, Onyx CenterSource has regional hubs in Seville, Spain; Tønsberg, Norway; and Manila, Philippines. 

Keywords: travel payments, partnership, B2B payments, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Booking.com, Onyx CenterSource
Countries: United States
