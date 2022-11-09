Subscribe
News

OnBuy partners with Nuvei for digital marketplace payments

Wednesday 9 November 2022 14:59 CET | News

Canada-based fintech Nuvei has been selected by UK-based marketplace OnBuy as its payment partner for local and cross-border payments.

 

OnBuy is investing in new, innovation-led partnerships using technologies to support the marketplace’s disruptive ecommerce model as it expands. The payment technology partnership with Nuvei is a key part of its growth strategy to cement its name as a trusted marketplace in the UK.

Appealing to more customers with diverse payment methods

OnBuy will draw on more than 580 alternative payment methods Nuvei provides and its on-demand payment technology support. Card processing and acquiring are also part of a mix of payment technology services provided to OnBuy by Nuvei.

Representatives from OnBuy stated that this partnership with Nuvei is the first step on their roadmap to give customers and retailers a new version of OnBuy. They have invested in adding new features and functions to their site ahead of going live in 2023. These changes require comprehensive, flexible, and scalable payment options. 

Commenting on the partnership, Nuvei’s officials explained that as a technology-first company, they're always innovating and developing new ways to help their customers accelerate their revenues and execute their own international expansion initiatives. They are happy to be supporting OnBuy as they grow in the UK and beyond.

What does Nuvei do?

Nuvei ia a Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Its modular, flexible, and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options, and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies, and more than 580 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information about Nuvei, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.


