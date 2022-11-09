OnBuy partners with Nuvei for digital marketplace payments

OnBuy is investing in new, innovation-led partnerships using technologies to support the marketplace’s disruptive ecommerce model as it expands. The payment technology partnership with Nuvei is a key part of its growth strategy to cement its name as a trusted marketplace in the UK.
OnBuy will draw on more than 580 alternative payment methods Nuvei provides and its on-demand payment technology support. Card processing and acquiring are also part of a mix of payment technology services provided to OnBuy by Nuvei.
Representatives from OnBuy stated that this partnership with Nuvei is the first step on their roadmap to give customers and retailers a new version of OnBuy. They have invested in adding new features and functions to their site ahead of going live in 2023. These changes require comprehensive, flexible, and scalable payment options.
Commenting on the partnership, Nuvei’s officials explained that as a technology-first company, they're always innovating and developing new ways to help their customers accelerate their revenues and execute their own international expansion initiatives. They are happy to be supporting OnBuy as they grow in the UK and beyond.
Nuvei ia a Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Its modular, flexible, and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options, and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies, and more than 580 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.
For more information about Nuvei, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions