News

OCTO3 partners with DASH Next to bring DASH payments to its platform

Wednesday 23 June 2021 14:54 CET | News

DASH Next, a Thailand-based financial services company, and OCTO3, a Hong Kong-based provider of payment technology infrastructure, have partnered to offer DASH as a currency on the OCTO3 platform.

OCTO3 works with major card schemes, alternative payment methods, regional e-wallets, clearing houses, third-party payment processors, PSPs, and large size merchants. Via this partnership, current and future customers will be able to make digital currency payments with DASH.

OCTO3 provides fintech solutions and payment rails to the decentralised blockchain Hazza Networks payments ecosystem, which is now owned by Gravitas International. Gravitas provided advisory services to the DASH network and is using OCTO3's technology and payments expertise.


Keywords:
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Hong Kong
