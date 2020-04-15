Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

OCBC launches PayNow fund transfers via Google Pay in Singapore

Wednesday 15 April 2020 12:21 CET | News

OCBC Bank has launched Google Pay's peer-to-peer funds transfer service to Singapore.

 

Before this, the service was available only in the United States and India. With the new service, OCBC customers can pay directly from their bank accounts to anyone registered to PayNow using the Google Pay app. This allows customers to make real-time money transfers to contacts who have linked their bank accounts to their mobile numbers. The Google Pay P2P service has a daily transfer limit of USD 1,000.

Google Pay is a digital wallet platform and online payments system developed by search giant Google. OCBC had first revealed its tie-up with the tech giant in November 2019 to integrate Google Pay services with PayNow. This is in addition to enabling credit cards on the Google Pay app to make online and in-store payments.




More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: OCBC Bank, Google Pay, peer-to-peer payments, P2P payments, online payments, PayNow, Google Pay P2P service, Singapore, Asia, APAC
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Singapore
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like