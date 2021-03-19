|
O-CITY partners with Land Bank Philippines to power contactless payments

Friday 19 March 2021 14:13 CET | News

BPC's smart city payment division, O-CITY, has announced partnering with Philippines-based Land Bank to modernise digital payment in Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs).

As part of the government's commitment to improve the urban public transport system nationwide, the partnership supports the Department of Transportation's (DOTr) programme to adopt automated fare collection, enabling contactless payment and digital ticketing as a new experience for travelers in Metro Manila.

O-CITY will ensure urban transit systems are interoperable and travellers can pay seamlessly and securely with their Mastercard EMV card or other contactless banking cards. O-CITY offers compatible open loop and closed loop technologies which will help operators expand the choice for payment and transitioning to contactless payments without impacting on their existing infrastructure. The solution has been implemented in over 130 cities worldwide, experiencing quick adoption from travellers and rapid return on investment for operators and governments. 


