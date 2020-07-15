Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

NYMBUS teams up with Payrailz

Wednesday 15 July 2020 10:45 CET | News

NYMBUS has teamed up with Payrailz to assist its cloud-based SmartEcosystem of digital-first banking products and services.

The partnership will enable NYMBUS to offer financial institutions with Payrailz’ digital billing and payment management solutions. The NYMBUS SmartEcosystem includes a suite of digital-first products and services to help financial institutions transform their operations.

The SmartLaunch Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) model is an extension of the SmartEcosystem. It is a digital bank solution to enable financial institutions rollout a digital bank under their existing charter.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: NYMBUS, Payrailz, payments, partnership, cloud, SmartEcosystem, digital, banking, digital banking, digital billing, SmartLaunch Banking-as-a-Service, BaaS, banks
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like