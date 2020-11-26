|
Nuvei, Unikrn partner to support transactions in 24 countries

Thursday 26 November 2020 14:59 CET | News

Canada-based PSP Nuvei has announced a partnership with Unikrn, a US-based esports betting company, to support transactions in 24 countries.

Nuvei will enable Unikrn to continue its platform expansion by supporting card acquiring and over 450 alternative payment methods and 150 currencies worldwide.

Unikrn will use Cashier, Nuvei’s hosted payment page, to process customer transactions worldwide within a single interface, which allows customers to deposit and redeem funds.

Nuvei’s Cashier is designed to handle high volumes of international payments while maintaining regulatory compliance. It provides a localised interface and is integrated with nearly 150 currencies and hundreds of local payment methods.


Keywords: Nuvei, Unikrn, partnership, online payments, local payment methods, esports, card acquiring, alternative payment methods, APM, currencies
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
