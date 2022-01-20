Nuvei to process payments for online sportsbook operators in NY state

The commission has already approved five operators to accept mobile and online sports wagers in January 2022 and will approve nine others in the near future.
The new reform allows New York gamblers and bookies to make wagers directly on their digital devices rather than being limited to physical betting stores. Describing the process, Nuvei officials mentioned that the company announced strategic alliances with several US-regulated operators and will continue to align to its corporate policy of expanding its services in the industry, as other states and countries are in the process of regulating online sports betting.
Nuvei’s new iGaming platform will provide a frictionless deposit experience and will allow online betters to choose between various payment methods, including ACH, digital wallets, net deposits, and cards, while benefiting from instant payouts, real-time fraud prevention, and risk management.
