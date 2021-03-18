|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Nuvei receives approval to process sports betting payments in Virginia

Thursday 18 March 2021 15:21 CET | News

Global payment technology company Nuvei has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary has been approved to support the sports betting industry in Virginia.

According to the press release, the Virginia Lottery has issued a sports betting vendor registration to Nuvei in accordance with the state’s sports betting regulation. The company can now offer its payment technology and industry expertise to provide an optimised payment experience and increased revenue opportunities for licensed gaming operators across the state.

The Virginia state legislature approved sports betting on 22 April 2020 and online sports betting launched in the state on 21 January 2021. Nuvei has previously received approval for sports betting in the states of Colorado, Indiana, Tennessee, and West Virginia.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Nuvei, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like