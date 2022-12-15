Subscribe
News

Nuvei offers instant payouts to Holland Casino

Thursday 15 December 2022 14:31 CET | News

Canada-based fintech company Nuvei has extended its partnership with iGaming operator Holland Casino to power the latter’s online offering with instant payouts.

 

The secret of Nuvei’s instant payouts is the SEPA Instant Credit Transfer that it would integrate into the operator’s cashier. As a result, players in the Netherlands are now able to access the money from their iGaming accounts right away when a payout request is made. Thanks to this, gamblers can get their winnings right away, instead of waiting hours or days for payout requests to be settled.

Nuvei and Holland Casino first joined forces in 2022 when the fintech firm was named as the iGaming operator’s principal payments provider. The tech supplier played an important role in the launch of Holland Casino as the first live platform in the newly launched Dutch iGaming partner.

Nuvei is a fintech company that specialises in speedy transactions. It is currently helping many companies all over the world accelerate their businesses through modular, flexible, and scalable tech solutions. As a result, Nuvei partners can diversify the payment options they accept and provide customers with fast payout options. In addition, Nuvei has a selection of management tools companies can use to avoid financial fraud.

Holland Casino looks forward to the deal

Nuvei’s officials said that it is very important to give iGaming enthusiasts instant access to their funds once they request a payout. As the online gambling sector becomes more and more competitive, quick payouts are a must.

Holland Casino’s representatives also shared their thoughts. They noted that their team is looking forward to launching SEPA Instant Credit Transfer, a solution they believes would be a significant upgrade for the operator’s players. They have always been determined to offer Dutch players the best iGaming experience in the market, including superior deposit and payout experiences, which is why they chose to partner with Nuvei to launch their iGaming platform.

More: Link


Keywords: instant payments, Nuvei , online payments, gambling, payout
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Holland Casino, Nuvei
Countries: Netherlands
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

Holland Casino

Nuvei

