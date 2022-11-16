Nuvei launches embedded payments solution

Rolled out globally, ‘Nuvei for Platforms’ is targeting digital platforms, marketplaces, banks, and fintechs and, being a fully customisable products, it enables businesses to embed payments into their own platforms both as a Nuvei branded or white label offering.
Designed to serve the payment needs of ecommerce platforms, marketplaces, banks, processors, as well as large fintechs, Nuvei for Platforms comes with Nuvei’s core modular platform’s complete functionalities. These include merchants onboarding, pay in, and pay outs, optimisation, orchestration, fraud, and risk management amongst others, all done through means of a single, simple integration.
The payment-platform-as-a-service solution aims to serve businesses that find payments to be a top priority when it comes to customer retention and revenue generation, looking to deliver to their customers the best possible experience.
When speaking on the launch, company representatives have stated in their press release that they aim to help companies accelerate their business with this solution, continuing by saying that the launch marks a step forward in the company’s mission of diversifying their distribution across both direct merchant integrations, as well as through channels of the likes of platforms and banks. Furthermore, company officials have also advised that their offering enables clients’ access to cutting-edge payment processing technology, provided under clients’ own brand, should they prefer so.
Early in October 2022, the fintech announced the launch of a ready-to-use, fully customisable payments interface, Simply Connect, aimed at helping businesses expand. An SDK solution (Software Developer Kit), Simply Connect is easily implemented and customised and enables merchants’ connection to any part of an existing payment stack of a business due to the company’s modular approach and includes features of the likes of an extensive payment methods’ offering, fraud and risk management, PCI and 3DS compliance, authorisation rate boosters, as well as analytics and reporting.
The fintech company aims to help clients all over the globe accelerate their business. Its modular, flexible, scalable technology enables companies to accept next-generation payments, offer all pay out options, and to benefit from services related to card issuing, banking, and risk and fraud management. Nuvei connects businesses to their customers in over 200 markets, having local acquiring in more than 45 markets, 150 currencies and more than 580 alternative payment methods. The company offers the technology and insights necessary for customers and partners alike to succeed both at a local and global scale through means of a single integration.
