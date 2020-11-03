|
News

Nuvei completes acquisition of Smart2Pay, expands alternative payment methods offering

Tuesday 3 November 2020 15:04 CET | News

Global payment technology partner Nuvei has completed the previously announced acquisition of Smart2Pay.

According to the press release, the acquisition strengthens Nuvei’s presence in high-growth digital commerce verticals and further expands the company’s geographic footprint in additional regions. 

Furthermore, the transaction creates one of the largest and most complete alternative payment method (APM) solution providers in the world, with 450 APMs supporting online merchants in more than 200 global markets. RBC Capital Markets advised Nuvei on the transaction, while FT Partners advised Smart2Pay.

Nuvei is uniting payment technology and consulting to help businesses remove payment barriers, optimise operating costs, and increase acceptance rates. Their proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes worldwide, supports 450 local and alternative payment methods, and nearly 150 currencies. 


