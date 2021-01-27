|
NuORDER announces new payment solution for brands and retailers

Wednesday 27 January 2021 12:49 CET | News

NuORDER has unveiled the introduction of NuORDER Payments, an innovative payment solution transforming the way brands and retailers will transact on a global scale. 

As such, NuORDER brands can now accept credit card payments directly in their wholesale platforms, with no need to go through a third-party payment gateway or process payments over the phone.  NuORDER Payments provides brands with a SOC2 and PCI compliant solution that includes machine learning and AI powered fraud prevention, payment routing optimisation, and advanced data encryption. 

The company’s initiative is the only B2B payments solution that is designed specifically to support and facilitate the complex wholesale ordering process. It has the flexibility to offer click-to-purchase and pay later experiences, which means that brands can manage payments for both immediate or pre-book orders, without risking the delays or cancelled orders associated with the traditional invoicing process. Buyers will benefit from a simplified checkout experience that allows them to complete payments in the same system they are placing orders and store multiple credit cards in a secure digital wallet for convenient purchasing across NuORDER's network.


