NuORDER announces new payment solution for brands and retailers

As such, NuORDER brands can now accept credit card payments directly in their wholesale platforms, with no need to go through a third-party payment gateway or process payments over the phone. NuORDER Payments provides brands with a SOC2 and PCI compliant solution that includes machine learning and AI powered fraud prevention, payment routing optimisation, and advanced data encryption.
The company’s initiative is the only B2B payments solution that is designed specifically to support and facilitate the complex wholesale ordering process. It has the flexibility to offer click-to-purchase and pay later experiences, which means that brands can manage payments for both immediate or pre-book orders, without risking the delays or cancelled orders associated with the traditional invoicing process. Buyers will benefit from a simplified checkout experience that allows them to complete payments in the same system they are placing orders and store multiple credit cards in a secure digital wallet for convenient purchasing across NuORDER's network.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions