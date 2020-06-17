Sections
News

Nuapay teams up with Felloh! to premier its open banking payments button

Wednesday 17 June 2020 14:09 CET | News

Nuapay, an Account-to-Account payment solution, has partnered with Felloh!, a UK-based startup social enterprise. 

The partnership enables social enterprise Felloh! to premier its open banking payments button for consumers to donate to charities.

By utilising Nuapay’s FCA regulated open banking payment platform, Felloh! can strip out processing costs charged. For example, a EUR 50 donation made via the Felloh! website incurs a 25p processing cost, in contrast to the incumbent fundraising websites, which charge approximately EUR 1.29 on the same donation to cover payment processing.

In addition, the Felloh! pay button can be integrated into charities’ and retailers’ websites. Consumers can donate directly to charities by choosing the Felloh! Button on their website and approving the payment in their banking app. For every payment taken online, 10p will be diverted to an escrow account for their selected charity. SMEs or charities in offline environments can also collect payments via QR codes, which consumers scan using smartphones.

According to the official press release, using Nuapay’s platform, all transactions will SCA compliant, reducing the risk of fraudulent transactions for both charities and consumers



