Novalnet launches Shopify payment integration

Wednesday 2 June 2021 14:51 CET | News

The Germany-based payment service provider Novalnet has released a new payment integration for worldwide payments via Shopify. 

The all-in-one integration combines security functions and over 100 payment options with fully automated payment processes. It takes over the risk assessment as well as the acceptance, administration, monitoring and collection of payments for merchants and automates payment processes globally.

According to a Novalnet representative, the integration should help shops scale their business model by creating an innovative payment interface for Shopify, in which retailers have access to security functions, payment processes and support. There are 60 prevention modules, including the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), which are working in the background. Furthermore, the integration offers merchants automated export functions for accounting, as well as receivables management and debt collection. To use the Shopify payments integration function, merchants must apply for a Novalnet merchant account. 


More: Link


Keywords: product launch, payment processing, online payments, payment processor
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Germany
