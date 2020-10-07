|
News

NMI launches an API that streamlines EMV and contactless payments integration

Wednesday 7 October 2020 11:21 CET | News

NMI has launched ChipDNA Cloud, an API that simplifies EMV and contactless payments integration for independent software vendors (ISVs), independent sales organizations (ISOs) and merchants.

NMI is a card payment gateway processing over 1.2 billion transactions a year from retail POS, ecommerce and self-service terminals. ChipDNA Cloud, the newest addition to the ChipDNA payments technology stack, is designed to serve industries that require seamless card present payments, including retail.

ChipDNA Cloud transforms any web-connected device, whether desktop, tablet, Android or iOS, into a cloud POS solution – instantly modernizing older solutions to help merchants remain competitive in changing markets that prioritize EMV and contactless payments. The platform-agnostic API eliminates the need to download individual SDKs or device updates, simplifying compliance with strict regulations, like PCI-DSS.

Whether ISVs are working to enhance merchants’ new or existing business models, ChipDNA Cloud can be used to build an all-in-one omnichannel payments solution or reinforce ecommerce solutions with card present options into retail spaces with minimum development efforts. ChipDNA Cloud is also available as an off-the-shelf solution, which allows ISOs to start processing payments instantly without using a single line of code.

The API is currently available with EMV and contactless Ingenico devices, Lane 3000, 5000 and 7000 and certified on TSYS, with other major processors coming in Q4.


