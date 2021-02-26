|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

NMI acquires USAePay to expand global omnichannel offering

Friday 26 February 2021 13:49 CET | News

US-based payments enablement technology company NMI has announced the acquisition USAePay, a payment solutions company.

Bringing together the NMI and USAePay solution sets allows the combined entity to better serve its joint partners and the market by expanding NMI’s technical capabilities.

NMI’s acquisition of USAePay will create a global omnichannel offering, pairing each company’s solutions across ecommerce, unattended, retail, and mobile payments. Its joint offerings and capabilities will enable more modularity to create payment solutions for consumers. The acquisition will also boost NMI’s coverage in several verticals, including retail and restaurant where USAePay has established footprints due to their card-present point-of-sale offerings.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: NMI, USAePay, acquisition, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like