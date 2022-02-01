|
News

Nium partners with FINCI to enhance international payment services

Tuesday 1 February 2022 15:43 CET | News

Fintech company FINCI has partnered with global payments and card issuer Nium to enable real-time payments to new markets.

The partnership will leverage Nium’s affordable FX rates and pay-out network in strategic markets across the EMEA and APAC regions and will improve existing services to the regions for the companies’ business customers.

Through its partnership with Nium, FINCI is looking to expand its services in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Ultimately, Nium’s goal is to help businesses from several industries (including IT, shipping, and logistics) to benefit from a faster, more efficient, and secure payment ecosystem. At the same time, Nium provides FINCI with advanced technology, global reach, and a frictionless service.

US-based Nium is an embedded fintech company that offers payment providers, businesses of all sizes, and banks access to global payment services. Its services include pay-outs, pay-ins, banking-as-a-service (BaaS), and card issuance, among others. For more details about the company, you can check its business profile on The Paypers' company database.

