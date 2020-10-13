Nium, E9pay partner to boost remittance offerings

The expanded offerings include real-time international money transfers to new markets, such as major corridors in Europe, Indonesia, India, and the US.
Through this partnership, E9pay looks to leverage Nium’s services and network to streamline the remittance process for both individuals and businesses performing outbound transactions. The expansion of digital remittance corridors is also part of E9pay’s efforts to ramp up their digital cross-border payments offerings to commercial merchants, who are increasingly turning to digital financial solutions for their cross-border payment needs.
E9pay’s individual and business customers can access the real-time cross-border payment capability directly through the E9pay app, which is available for both iOS and Android, and the E9pay business portal.
