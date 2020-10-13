|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Nium, E9pay partner to boost remittance offerings

Tuesday 13 October 2020 14:48 CET | News

Korea-based digital remittance provider E9pay has teamed with Singapore-based fintech Nium to boost the remittance offerings for E9pay’s corporate and individual customers.

The expanded offerings include real-time international money transfers to new markets, such as major corridors in Europe, Indonesia, India, and the US.

Through this partnership, E9pay looks to leverage Nium’s services and network to streamline the remittance process for both individuals and businesses performing outbound transactions. The expansion of digital remittance corridors is also part of E9pay’s efforts to ramp up their digital cross-border payments offerings to commercial merchants, who are increasingly turning to digital financial solutions for their cross-border payment needs.

E9pay’s individual and business customers can access the real-time cross-border payment capability directly through the E9pay app, which is available for both iOS and Android, and the E9pay business portal.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Nium, E9pay, Korea, payments, cross-border payments, money transfer, remittance, ecommerce, merchants, Europe, Indonesia, India, US
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Asia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like