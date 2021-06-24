|
Nium adds new Poland corridor

Thursday 24 June 2021 14:41 CET | News

Nium has announced that it has expanded its global payments network by adding a new corridor into Poland.

Nium customers around the world will now be able to send money to Poland in its local currency, with the offering being extended to their end-users as well.

Nium’s network expansion into Poland aims to boost the payments flow for its customers. Furthermore, it also aims to help businesses overcome the complexity of sending local payments into Poland and open payouts into the country to facilitate B2B transactions, as well as B2C, C2C, and C2B.

As part of Nium’s European expansion, payouts in all non-EUR local currencies will also be made available to other CEE countries, such as Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Romania.


