Nexi launches Planet Care service

Friday 11 November 2022 14:57 CET | News

Paytech Nexi has launched Planet Care, a sustainability-oriented service designed to raise public awareness for a more sustainable consumption approach.

 

The service gives consumers the opportunity of making an ongoing, concrete contribution towards the planet’s protection, as Planet Care provides Nexi cardholders with information related to the impact their purchases have on the environment, thus enabling them to play an active role in helping reduce said impact. 

The solution works through means of a carbon calculator on the Nexi Pay app which gives users insights into the amount of CO₂ that are produced as a result of their purchases, insights that are estimated by a weighted calculation based on the spent amount and the purchased product type. Following each additional transaction, the overall quantity of the produced CO₂ is updated automatically, enabling users’ opportunity to check their purchases’ environmental impact. 

Speaking on the launch, company officials have stated that companies that wish to play a leading role in the market should not only comply with sustainability principles that guide investment choices but should also ensure that these principles are understood and upheld by stakeholders. As such, the introduction of the Planet Care service aims to bring awareness to cardholders on their purchases’ environmental impact and it enables them to become involved more actively in contributing to the protection of the planet. 

Additional Planet Care initiative details

Through Planet Care, Nexi is looking to expand its reach on ESG issues, aiming to integrate the central role of sustainability not only within the company, but also in the daily activities of its employees, and hopes to promote an increased environmentally friendly approach to consumption with the involvement of the public. 

In the weeks to come, the service is set to be updated with a feature that will enable users to decide whether to offset part or the entirety of the CO₂ produced from their purchase through a donation to a non-profit organisation that partners with Nexi, thus giving customers the option of making an active contribution towards the planet’s protection. 

In its initial roll-out phase, the service is available to Mastercard cardholders, and all donations will go to PlasticFree, a company working on the elimination of plastic pollution and, consequently, CO₂ emissions, with information on how these donated amounts will be used being available on their website. In the future, customers will be given the option of choosing which non-profit organisation they wish to donate to from Nexi’s pool of partners who have joined the service.

The launch of Planet Care marks a step further in Nexi’s goals of reducing its global environmental footprint and is part of a sustainability journey started in February 2019, when the company established the Sustainability Risk and Control Committee. Its goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 has received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative, and it received a seven-point increase in its ESG rating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

Nexi company mission

Nexi is a paytech company that aims to provide support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally, across a wide range of payment channels and methods with its portfolio of products, ecommerce expertise, and industry-specific solutions. Nexi’s technological platform enables the company to operate in three market segments: merchant services and solutions, cards and digital payments, as well as digital banking and corporate solutions. 

More: Link


Nexi

