Nexi launches merchant acquiring platform powered by OpenWay

Tuesday 13 October 2020 14:49 CET | News

Italy-based digital payments company Nexi has team with payment processing software vendor OpenWay to launch new merchant acquiring platform.

Nexi is relying on OpenWay’s Way4 digital payments software platform to consolidate Nexi's merchant acquiring portfolios, previously outsourced to various processors, on a single Way4 installation. Nexi is managing Way4 in-house.

OpenWay is providing Nexi with a new core acquiring platform, centralised merchant management, clearing and settlement, and interfaces to Visa and Mastercard, with other international payment systems forthcoming. The Way4 platform will also perform end-to-end reconciliation for all payment systems supported by Nexi, including PagoBancomat, a local Italian interbank debit card network. It fully addresses Nexi’s needs for scalability, pricing management, and support of multiple merchant payment models.

After the phase one of the project where the system was fully certified by Visa, the following phases will include the gradual migration of merchants and the implementation of new functionalities.



Keywords: Nexi, Openway, Way4, PagoBancomat, partnership, Italy, Belgium, core acquiring platform, centralised merchant management, clearing, merchant acquiring platform, ecommerce, Visa, Mastercard,
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Italy
