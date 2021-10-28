|
New merchants accept payments with UnionPay cards in Russia

Thursday 28 October 2021 15:16 CET | News

China-based UnionPay and Russian Standard Bank have announced 5 new Russian merchants who now accept UnionPay cards for online payments.

The new additions include:

  • Ozon, a Russia-based ecommerce platform.

  • Okko, a video-on-demand online service.

  • Uber, a ride-hailing company.

  • Farfetch, an online luxury clothing store.

  • Joom, a marketplace for buying goods from China, Japan and South Korea.

At the end of 2021, it is also planned to add Wildberries, an ecommerce platform, and Apple Store for Macs, iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and more.

According to the press release, in Russia, UnionPay cards are accepted in over 95% of POS terminals and ATMs, over 1.6 million POS terminals accept UnionPay cards with QuickPass contactless payment technology, and over 3,3 million UnionPay cards have been issued.


