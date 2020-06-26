Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Neutral Air Partner enables digital payments through PayCargo partnership

Friday 26 June 2020 13:57 CET | News

Hong Kong-based logistics platform Neutral Air Partner has announced its members will be able to access and pay for airfreight digitally, after teaming with with online payment platform PayCargo.

 

NAP explained in a statement that NAP members will be able to use the PayCargo system for payments and settlement in different continents around the globe. PayCargo is a digital tool that offers users a payment approval and tracking system, multiple payment options and 24/7 access.

PayCargo platform will enable NAP members to improve cash collection, reduce manual effort and make the overall process more transparent and streamlined. It will also save them time and money when making payments, while improving operational efficiency and customer experience.




More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: NAP, Neutral Air Partner, PayCargo, payments, online payments, payments settlement, Hong Kong, Asia, APAC
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Hong Kong
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like