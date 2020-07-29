Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Network International to acquire DPO Group

Wednesday 29 July 2020 11:41 CET | News

Africa-based online commerce platform DPO Group has unveiled it will support the expansion of Network International’s presence across Africa.

Network International is an enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA). As part of the agreement, Network International will be acquiring 100% of DPO Group, which will continue to operate under the same brand. 

The acquisition of DPO Group will support Network International’s capabilities in Africa across online, mobile, and alternative payments, as well as providing merchant and MNO relationships and increasing the cross-selling opportunities to both DPO and Network International’s customers. DPO Group will retain its executive team and employees, as it continues to expand and will drive the payments agenda of the larger group within the African continent and the Middle East. The deal is expected to close by Q4 of 2020.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: DPO Group, acquisition, Network International, Africa, payments, digital commerce, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Africa
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like