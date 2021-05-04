|
News

Nets Group completes the acquisition of Checkout Finland

Tuesday 4 May 2021 14:49 CET | News

Nets Group has announced that its Finland-based PSP, Paytrail, has completed the acquisition of the Checkout Finland.

Via the acquisition, Nets Group further expands its presence in Finland in a bid to strengthen its position within ecommerce in the region. Checkout Finland, which was previously part of OP Financial Group, serves both ecommerce merchants and physical stores with a range of payment options and mobile payment solutions.

Nets has entered a ten-year merchant acquiring partnership with OP Financial Group in 2017. Following the signing of the agreement in January 2021, all authorities have now approved the acquisition. The parties have agreed not to disclose the price of the transaction.


