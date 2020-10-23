|
Nets Group acquires payment terminal provider CCV Schweiz

Friday 23 October 2020 14:52 CET | News

Denmark-based payment provider Nets Group has announced the acquisition of CCV Schweiz, a subsidiary of cashless payment provider CCV Group, based in the Netherlands.

The acquisition is a further step in Nets Group's European expansion strategy, focused on bringing payments solutions to regions with high growth potential driven by the ongoing shift to digital payments.

The Swiss payment infrastructure provider CCV Schweiz brings experience in card terminals and associated services, as well as cash register integration, loyalty, and shopping card systems to Nets Group. CCV Schweiz will be integrated with Concardis Schweiz, which is part of Nets Group.

As soon as the integration is organisationally completed, by the end of 2020, the two companies will operate under the Nets brand.


