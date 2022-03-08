|
Netflix, Nintendo & others to suspend operations in Russia

Tuesday 8 March 2022 13:16 CET | News

Following a global wave of support for Ukraine, several tech companies, including Netflix have announced they are exiting the Russian market.

The list continues to grow by the day, with numerous tech giants, online streamers, and gaming companies protesting the current invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

Apart from Netflix, Snapchat, Apple, Google, Meta, and Twitter are the latest companies to impose sanctions to Russia and restrict media and some of their accounts in Russia. However, the Russian government fought back by introducing similar measures, depriving people from online platforms like YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and several international news outlets, including CNN. 

Epic Games and Nintendo, both activating in the gaming industry, have joined the protest against Russia, and said they have restricted their e-shops in the country, clarifying that they will not be blocking access to games to Russian users who already own them.

