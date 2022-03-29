Netcetera and Covalent partner to expand online payments in the Middle East and Africa

With the joint offer in the form of a software-as-a-service model, financial institutions can offer their customers authentication for ecommerce transactions. Netcetera is a software company with IT products and digital solutions in the areas of secure digital payment, financial technologies, media, transport, healthcare, and insurance. Covalent is a joint venture between Access Group and TPS that offers a cloud-based payment platform tailored to banks, e-money institutions, and non-bank financial institutions.
With Netcetera's 3DS solutions, the Covalent platform can offer two-factor authentication that verifies the identity of the user. This enables online payments and helps prevent card fraud. According to a Netcetera representative, the company aims to offer secure online payments with Covalent and expand their reach in Pakistan.
