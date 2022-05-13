NetBet France includes Apple Pay in its approved list of payment methods

NetBet France continues to improve its platform and increase accessibility to cater to an increasingly diverse audience. The latest partnership with Apple Pay enhances the online casino’s visibility and allows clients to make secure payments through a popular, simple, and safe alternative.
As Apple Pay becomes one of the most important digital wallet and payments providers internationally, more merchants and service providers introduce it as an alternative payment method to attract younger audiences, with NetBet being one of the latest names to join the party.
Part of its increased popularity is that Apple opts for sophisticated security steps, including Face ID and Touch ID recognition, to allow users to authenticate and top up their digital wallets.
