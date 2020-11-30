|
News

Neiman Marcus, Affirm partner to offer consumers Buy Now, Pay Later options

Monday 30 November 2020 09:50 CET | News

US-based chain of luxury department stores Neiman Marcus has introduced a Buy Now, Pay Later checkout option for its customers.

According to Fashion United, the luxury retailer has partnered with Affirm to bring flexible payment options to its offering. Therefore, eligible shoppers will be enabled to pay for their purchases over time on a schedule that best fits their needs and budgets. 

Furthermore, to benefit from the option, shoppers must select Affirm at checkout. Afterwards, the total cost of a purchase over 50 dollars may be split into simple payments in terms ranging from six weeks to 36 months, for as low as 0% APR.

Overall, the partnership with Affirm comes to reach customers who need payment flexibility and price transparency in the way they pay, while increasing their sales and average order value, the company's officials stated.


