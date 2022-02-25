|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

NayaPay receives USD 13 mln in seed round to boost Pakistan's digital payments

Friday 25 February 2022 15:38 CET | News

Pakistan-based fintech platform NayaPay has raised USD 13 million in seed round led by Zayn Capital.

The seed funding brought together a series of global institutions and angel investors, including MSA Novo, Singapore-based Saison Capital, and Empower Finance’s CEO, Warren Hogarth.

NayaPay is the first institution on its kind to receive an e-money license from the central bank, State Bank of Pakistan. The fintech aims to simplify financial services and make them accessible to millions of Pakistani users across the country. It also wishes to boost digitisation, especially for the unbanked population. 

According to statistics, over 50 million Pakistanis are unbanked, which makes the country a significant market opportunity for NayaPay and similar platforms. Moreover, almost USD 4 trillion worth of payments are made each year in the country, out of which only 1% are digital and, given that most of the Pakistani SMEs are unregistered and have primarily handled transactions in cash, digitisation will benefit everyone.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digitalisation, payment processing, e-money, banking license, online banking, funding, crowdfunding, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Pakistan
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like