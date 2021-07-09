|
Nations Trust Bank, Paycorp International partner to enhance online payment capabilities

Friday 9 July 2021 14:37 CET | News

Nations Trust Bank has partnered with Paycorp International to launch safer payment capabilities.

According to the press release, as an authorised payment aggregator for Nations Trust Bank American Express, Diners Club, and Discover Network card payments, Paycorp International supports the bank’s merchant business partners to offer card members an improved online payment experience that is secure and encrypted.

Furthermore, Nations Trust Bank American Express merchant business partners will be able to use the Paycorp International IPG merchant portal to view American Express, Diners Club, and Discover Network transactions processed via Nations Trust Bank. 

Overall, these enhancements will give merchant business partners the ability to generate consolidated transaction reports, submit void and refund transactions, leverage tokenisation for recurring transactions, and generate single-use payment links which can be attached to invoices and shared over SMS and email, amongst other capabilities.


More: Link


Keywords: partnership, online payments, merchants, tokenization
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
