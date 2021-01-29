|
myPOS launches Android-based POS device

Friday 29 January 2021

UK-based fintech myPOS has launched the myPOS Carbon device, which runs on Android and features shock, dust, and water resistance.

myPOS Carbon features IP54 and ATEX certifications, making it resistant to vibration, water, dust, and suitable for use even in hazardous workplaces. The device is powered by Android 9.0, a quad-core processor, a 5-inch touchscreen, and a high-speed thermal printer.

The terminal accepts Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Union Pay, American Express, and Bancontact cards with magnetic stripe, chip, or contactless. It also enables merchants to accept MO/TO and pre-authorisation payments, send Payment Requests, top-up prepaid SIM cards or subscription services as well as myPOS GiftCards.


