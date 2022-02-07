|
Monneo, Kantox to offer currency management automation for cross-border payments

Monday 7 February 2022

UK-based virtual IBAN and corporate account provider Monneo, has teamed with currency management automation software provider Kantox.

With its currency management automation technology, Kantox can help businesses to automate and streamline their end-to-end FX workflow. The new partnership means Monneo can now offer this additional automated solution to those using its service.

With Kantox’s assistance, Monneo’s customers can perform immediate foreign exchange transfers across different forms of currency, while removing FX risk. Moreover, businesses can use Monneo’s service to make payments in more than 130 different currencies and have the ability to choose and connect to eleven banks in its banking network. 

Monneo offers am end-to-end solution for the ecommerce industry. The company allows online merchants to accept card payments, receive settlements from acquirers into dedicated IBAN accounts and pay out, whilst still maintaining control of multiple IBAN and merchant accounts at several different banks all through a single platform.

Kantox provides currency management automation software that enables businesses to automate their end-to-end corporate foreign exchange (FX) workflow, eliminate risk and leverage foreign currencies to increase competitiveness. 

