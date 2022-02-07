Monneo, Kantox to offer currency management automation for cross-border payments

With its currency management automation technology, Kantox can help businesses to automate and streamline their end-to-end FX workflow. The new partnership means Monneo can now offer this additional automated solution to those using its service.
With Kantox’s assistance, Monneo’s customers can perform immediate foreign exchange transfers across different forms of currency, while removing FX risk. Moreover, businesses can use Monneo’s service to make payments in more than 130 different currencies and have the ability to choose and connect to eleven banks in its banking network.
Monneo offers am end-to-end solution for the ecommerce industry. The company allows online merchants to accept card payments, receive settlements from acquirers into dedicated IBAN accounts and pay out, whilst still maintaining control of multiple IBAN and merchant accounts at several different banks all through a single platform.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions