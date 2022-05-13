MoneyGram is taken to court by the New York state

The complaint against MoneyGram, a provider of remittance transfers, was filed in Manhattan federal court by the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and a New York Attorney General.
Remittance transfers let people in the US send money electronically to people in other countries, and exceed USD 100 billion annually. MoneyGram was accused of having repeatedly ‘stranded’ recipients waiting for their money, given senders inaccurate information about when transfers would be completed and failed to address customer complaints in accordance with the 2013 rule.
Problems persist despite a series of software and technology updates, with some transactions still getting ‘stuck’ in MoneyGram's systems, the complaint said. CFPB officials said that MoneyGram spent years failing its customers and failing to follow the law, ignoring customer complaints and government warnings in the process and that its pattern of misconduct must be halted.
In a statement, MoneyGram’s representatives said the company plans to defend against the ‘frivolous’ lawsuit, and that its compliance programme was effective, and consumers suffered no harm. They further commented that the CFPB entered discussions with closed minds and chose to make unjustifiable and unprecedented claims.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified refunds, restitution, and civil damages. It is the CFPB's fifth remittance-related case since 2019. The case is Consumer Financial Protection Bureau et al v MoneyGram International et al, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-03256.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions