News

Moneycorp receives e-money license in Dublin for EU expansion

Friday 3 July 2020 12:53 CET | News

Moneycorp Group, a UK-based foreign exchange and payments company, has obtained an e-money and MiFID license to operate in Dublin, Ireland.

The license is part of a strategy to maintain international operations post Brexit. The company, originally founded in 1979, has operated an office in Dublin since 2013, however, the licenses mean the company can now operate an Ireland-based business called Moneycorp Technologies.

The E-Money and MiFiD licenses from the Central Bank of Ireland ensure we can continue to support our existing customer base, continue to grow business in Ireland and expand our business across the EU in a post Brexit environment, MoneyCorp representatives have stated. The company has existing offices in the UK, US, Brazil, Hong Kong, Spain, Gibraltar, Romania, the UAE, and Ireland.


Keywords: MoneyCorp, e-money, Dublin, Ireland, Europe, Central Bank of Ireland, E-money license, online payments, Brexit
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Ireland
