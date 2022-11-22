MONEI and Mastercard partner to introduce Click to Pay

The aim of the partnership is a secure online payment process in which customers pay without the need to manually enter their card details in cases where their card is not stored in the store. MONEI will be able to benefit from Mastercard's technology and offer a secure digital payment experience to its users.
According to a Mastercard Spain representative, they are convinced that the future of payments depends on optimising the customer experience, and that this expansion of the Click to Pay ecosystem with MONEI will take the ecommerce sector one step further.
MONEI also allows users to accept payments from their phone with MONEI Pay. Customers can process QR code payments from any mobile device using a hardware-free POS system. This is done through the use of the MONEI Pay mobile payment app which allows customers to view in-person and online sales reports from any device.
