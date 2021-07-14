|
Modulr secures Visa Ready certification

Wednesday 14 July 2021

Payments-as-a-Service API platform Modulr has secured Visa Ready certification, which supports clients in choosing payment solutions that meet Visa’s global standards. 

Through this extended collaboration with Visa, a leader in digital payments, Modulr is helping businesses automate payment flows, embed payments within their proposition, and launch new features and services. As lockdown restrictions ease, SMEs must recover quickly and take every advantage offered by the digital economy. Research from Modulr highlighted the pressure SMEs face in curbing the rising cost of payment services on the one hand and meeting rising customer expectation of payment experiences on the other. 

Achieving Visa Ready status certifies the Modulr infrastructure and gives customers the chance to use Visa-grade payment solutions.


Keywords: Visa, partnership, Payments-as-a-Service, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
