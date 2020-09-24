|
Modulr, My Digital Accounts to improve payments options for UK remote workers

Thursday 24 September 2020 14:01 CET | News

UK-based cloud-based contractor payroll software provider My Digital Accounts has partnered with the fintech Modulr to provide payment options to the UK’s flexible workforce.

My Digital Accounts, powered by Modulr’s direct access to critical payments infrastructure such as Faster Payments, will provide contractor accountants, umbrella companies and recruitment agencies with a more agile and reliable method of making and reconciling payments.

Modulr’s platform allows My Digital Accounts to remove many of the manual processes its clients currently rely upon for payments processing and replace them with automation - such as removing the need to download any files from the cloud. This in turn reduces the number of manual errors made when processing payments, which becomes particularly critical when dealing with multiple transactions and high transaction values, according to the press release.


