Microspot enables online payment option

Customers of the online retailer can now pay for their purchases with the award miles of the frequent flyer program Miles & More. Microspot is working with digital payment provider Pointspay, a subsidiary of the Swiss company Loylogic, that combines frequent flyer programs with online shops. Microspot is now accepting Miles & More award points as a means of payment. Microspot, is thus gaining new customers, while Lufthansa and Swiss frequent flyer programs can offer new opportunities for users to use flyer points.
There are two restrictions on shopping. Firstly, only up to 20% of the shopping cart value can be paid for with points and purchases are limited to CHF 50. Pointspay specializes in new payment methods and its Swiss parent company Loylogic develops loyalty programs and facilitates point collection. A Microspot representative states that the collaboration aims to offer Miles & More customers in Switzerland a new opportunity to use their mile credits.
