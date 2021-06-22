|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Mastercard, Zamtel partner to enable digital payments on the Mastercard network

Tuesday 22 June 2021 15:52 CET | News

Mastercard and Zamtel have announced a strategic partnership that will enable Zamtel Mobile Money customers to make digital payments on the Mastercard network.

Under the collaboration, Zamtel will launch a suite of Mastercard products, including a Mastercard virtual card, a physical debit card, and Mastercard QR, enabling Mobile Money customers to pay for products and services from merchants that accept Mastercard in Zambia and abroad. The partnership aims to drive financial inclusion and improve access to the digital economy.

According to the press release, with a Mastercard virtual payment solution linked to Zamtel Mobile Money e-wallets, consumers and small businesses can make payments to local and global online brands and merchants. For in-store payments, customers will receive a physical Mastercard debit card linked to their Zamtel Mobile Money e-wallet, which they can use to withdraw money from ATMs and pay at the POS for goods, services, and settle their bills. Customers will also have access to Mastercard QR, an interoperable payment solution that will enable them to make face-to-face payments at outlets by scanning the Mastercard QR code displayed at checkout or by entering a merchant identifier.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Mastercard, e-wallet, debit card, QR code
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Zambia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like