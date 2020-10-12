|
Mastercard, UWallet to offer payment innovations in Jordan

Monday 12 October 2020 14:38 CET | News

Mastercard and UWallet have announced a long-term exclusive partnership to foster digital payment innovations and advance financial inclusion in Jordan.

As part of this landmark deal, UWallet, Umniah’s payment service provider, will offer customers digital payment solutions including virtual and contactless cards, payments through mobile phones and other wearable devices, as well as loyalty programs.

Under the partnership, Mastercard will enable a Digital First experience within UWallet, from card application to account delivery and use, while making the plastic card optional. Through Transit Solutions, Mastercard will leverage its smart cities capabilities by enabling payments and insights to help cities and citizens move beyond the friction caused by cash and checks and lead the way in facilitating efficient commuting.

The partnership is also expected to expand cooperation with the public sector and facilitate payments for government services in line with the strategic objectives of Jordan.

UWallet is a financial service provider by Umniah, which is regulated by the Central Bank of Jordan. The company enables users to manage their financial transactions through their mobile phones, irrespective of their service provider.


