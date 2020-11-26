|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Mastercard, SumUp to launch payment service for Ford vehicles in Europe

Thursday 26 November 2020 15:02 CET | News

SumUp and Mastercard have teamed up to launch a new payment service customised for Ford commercial vehicles in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and the UK.

According to the press release, the service will allow small business owners with commercial vehicles to accept card payments directly from their vehicles. The companies stated that the solution allows entrepreneurs to accept payments from their customers immediately, mitigating the need to wait for invoices to be paid at a later date.

Via this payment solution, customers have the option to pay by debit or credit card – either contactless or by chip and pin.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Mastercard, SumUp, product launch, Ford, Europe, card payments, vehicle payments, debit card, credit card, contactless payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like