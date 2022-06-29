Subscribe
Mastercard, Paysafe integrate Mastercard Send

Wednesday 29 June 2022 14:01 CET | News

UK-based fintech Paysafe and global card issuer and payments processor Mastercard have announced the integration of Mastercard Send into Paysafe’s payments platform. 

The new solution aims to enhance the payout capabilities provided by Paysafe’s merchant customers in the UK and EU. Mastercard Send represents the latest extension of the ongoing global partnership between the two companies which support multiple Paysafe products and services. 

Mastercard Send supports merchants who have been affected by consumers’ change in payment preferences during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing a full suite of products and services. Moreover, the latest integration will provide automatic reconciliations and transaction data, as well as customisable reports. 

Paysafe enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through a full suite of capabilities, including payment processing, a digital wallet, and online cash solutions. It has over 20 years of experience in the field and an annual transaction volume of over USD 120 billion. At the same time, the company houses an integrated platform for 100 payment options across more than 40 currencies. 

More: Link


